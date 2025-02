Cancer

New immunocompetent syngeneic DVL3 mouse model of prostate cancer

Previous research has shown that aberrant sphingolipid metabolism, which is evidenced by elevated levels of circulating ceramide, is associated with poor prognosis in patients with prostate cancer (PC). Work at the University of Adelaide has led to the establishment of a new syngeneic mouse model to study the role of sphingolipid metabolism in PC.