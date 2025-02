Biomarkers

RNA panel detects and differentiates prostate cancer from benign prostate hyperplasia

Prostate cancer is still one of the main causes of cancer death among men; while prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing is done for screening, there are recommendations against its use due to its nonspecific and suboptimal results. There is thus an urgent need for new biomarkers that are more accurate in the detection of prostate cancer.