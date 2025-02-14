BioWorld - Friday, February 14, 2025
Cancer

USP1 inhibitors detailed in Laekna Therapeutics patents

Feb. 14, 2025
Laekna Therapeutics Shanghai Co. Ltd. patents describe new ubiquitin carboxyl-terminal hydrolase 1 (USP1) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
