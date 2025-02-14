BioWorld - Friday, February 14, 2025
BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in review
Immune

Neumora Therapeutics reports NMDA receptor positive allosteric modulators

Feb. 14, 2025
Neumora Therapeutics Inc. has patented NMDA receptor positive allosteric modulators reported to be useful for the treatment of autoimmune disease, infections, neurological and psychiatric disorders.
