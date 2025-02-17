BioWorld - Monday, February 17, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Inflammatory

Adiponectin blocks immunotherapy inflammation without impairing it

Feb. 17, 2025
By Mar de Miguel
No Comments
Stimulating the body’s immune defenses against a tumor can reduce or eliminate it. However, in cancer immunotherapy, when immune checkpoint inhibitors unleash the immune system, severe autoimmunity can result. A hematological technique, extracorporeal photopheresis (ECP), could offer a solution. It reduces the therapy-induced inflammation without altering antitumor immunity. According to scientists at the Universities of Basel and Freiburg, the key lies in adiponectin, a hormone produced by fatty tissue.
BioWorld Science Cancer Gastrointestinal Immune Inflammatory Substance use and poisoning Immuno-oncology