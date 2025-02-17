Gastrointestinal

Bispecific antibody targeting KIR and ICOS restores immune balance in models of IBD

In autoimmune diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), the function of regulatory CD8 T cells (CD8 Treg) is compromised, in part due to the expression of inhibitory KIR receptors (KIR2DL1/2/3) and insufficient inducible T-cell co-stimulator (ICOS) signaling. Mozart Therapeutics Inc. has discovered MTX-201, a new bispecific antibody targeting inhibitory KIR and ICOS that are co-expressed by CD8 Tregs.