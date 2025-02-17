BioWorld - Monday, February 17, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Gastrointestinal

Bispecific antibody targeting KIR and ICOS restores immune balance in models of IBD

Feb. 17, 2025
No Comments
In autoimmune diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), the function of regulatory CD8 T cells (CD8 Treg) is compromised, in part due to the expression of inhibitory KIR receptors (KIR2DL1/2/3) and insufficient inducible T-cell co-stimulator (ICOS) signaling. Mozart Therapeutics Inc. has discovered MTX-201, a new bispecific antibody targeting inhibitory KIR and ICOS that are co-expressed by CD8 Tregs.
BioWorld Science Conferences Gastrointestinal Immune Inflammatory Bispecific antibody