BioWorld - Monday, February 17, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

AQP4 inhibitors disclosed in Biocells Biotech patent

Feb. 17, 2025
No Comments
Biocells (Beijing) Biotech Co. Ltd. has divulged aquaporin-4 (AQP4) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cerebral ischemia.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents