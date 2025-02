Cancer

Researchers develop new glioblastoma murine model

The research on glioblastoma requires the development of new preclinical murine models. The GL261 cell line forms glioma-like tumors in a reliable manner when transplanted intracranially, but these tumors do not completely mimic human glioblastoma. This model responds well to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), but ICIs have shown limited efficacy in some clinical trials.