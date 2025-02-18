BioWorld - Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Cancer

New inhibitor of the noncanonical NF-κB pathway specifically binding to RelB shows antitumor effect

Feb. 18, 2025
The transcription factor nuclear factor-κB (NF-κB) family has a central regulatory role in the expression of many genes related to immune responses, inflammation, cell survival and cancer. Previous evidence demonstrated causal links between a dysregulated noncanonical NF-κB signaling and several cancer types and autoimmune diseases, yet specific inhibitors targeting this pathway remain scarce.

