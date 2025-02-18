BioWorld - Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Cancer

Gilead Sciences patents new PARP-7 inhibitors

Feb. 18, 2025
Gilead Sciences Inc. has disclosed protein mono-ADP-ribosyltransferase TIPARP (PARP-7; ARTD14) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
