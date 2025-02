Cancer

Canwell Biotech discovers new antibody-drug conjugates

Canwell Biotech Ltd. has described antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) comprising an antibody covalently linked to a Toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) and TLR8 agonist through a cleavable or noncleavable linker reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, allergy, autoimmune diseases, immunodeficiency disorder, sepsis and infections.