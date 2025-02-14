BioWorld - Friday, February 14, 2025
Guillain-Barré case puts Moderna norovirus vax trial on hold

Feb. 14, 2025
By Karen Carey
Amid an overall positive earnings report of $3.2 billion in 2024 revenues, Moderna Inc. disclosed that the U.S. FDA placed its norovirus vaccine on a phase III clinical hold due to a single adverse event of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS).
