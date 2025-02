Nectin-4 the win? Corbus fronts Western phase I with ADC

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has placed its chips on “bets where somebody else is ahead of us,” CEO Yuval Cohen said. “The idea is to have a de-risked asset” that proves better in the clinic. At the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary (ASCO GU) Cancers Symposium in San Francisco, Corbus offered data from the U.S. and U.K. first-in-human dose-escalation study – the Western trial – with Nectin-4-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) CRB-701 (SYS-6002).