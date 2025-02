Biopharma deals January 2025

Biopharma kicks off strong in 2025, with $28.6B in January deals

Biopharma deal activity in the first month of the year saw the largest January raise thus far, with $28.63 billion in collective funds. While down slightly month over month, the value was comparable to December 2024’s $29.02 billion and November 2024’s $29.34 billion.