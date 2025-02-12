Springworks’ Gomekli wins priority FDA nod for NF1 neurofibromas

Snagging its second U.S. FDA approval since being spun out of Pfizer Inc. in 2017, Springworks Therapeutics Inc. is aiming to position Gomekli (mirdametinib), cleared for neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN) not amenable to complete resection, as a first-in-class drug for adults and potentially best-in-class option for children. The priority approval, which came after market close Feb. 11, more than two weeks ahead of the Feb. 28 PDUFA date, marks the second MEK1/2 inhibitor to hit the market for NF1-PN, a rare, genetic condition.