GSK’s meningitis vaccine second pentavalent approved by the FDA

Feb. 18, 2025
By Lee Landenberger
A second pentavalent vaccine for preventing meningococcal disease has been approved by the U.S. FDA. GSL plc’s Penmenvy will now go up against Pfizer Inc.’s Penbraya, which had a two-year head start in the market.
