New chikungunya vaccine from Bavarian Nordic wins FDA nod

With the U.S. FDA’s approval of Vimkunya, Bavarian Nordic A/S is now in the chikungunya virus infection mix along with Valneva SE’s Ixchiq. A single-dose, adjuvanted virus-like particle-based vaccine to protect against the chikungunya virus infection, Vimkunya is the first of its kind available in the U.S. for those age 12 and older.