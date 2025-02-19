BioWorld - Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Thousands of US HHS staff terminated in name of efficiency

Feb. 18, 2025
By Mari Serebrov
As part of a U.S. government-wide reduction in force aimed at restructuring and streamlining federal agencies, 5,200 Health and Human Services employees reportedly received their pink slips over the weekend, with 1,165, or 22%, of those at the NIH.
