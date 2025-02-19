BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, February 19, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Thousands of US HHS staff terminated in name of efficiency
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Thousands of US HHS staff terminated in name of efficiency
Feb. 18, 2025
By
Mari Serebrov
No Comments
As part of a U.S. government-wide reduction in force aimed at restructuring and streamlining federal agencies, 5,200 Health and Human Services employees reportedly received their pink slips over the weekend, with 1,165, or 22%, of those at the NIH.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
U.S.
NIH
Policy