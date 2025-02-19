BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Immuno-oncology
Ona advances ADCs for solid tumors toward clinic
Feb. 19, 2025
Ona Therapeutics SL is accelerating development of its first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapeutics, targeting novel tumor-specific markers to eliminate hard-to-treat, resistant cancer cells for multiple large solid tumor types.
BioWorld Science
Cancer
Antibody-drug conjugate
Immuno-oncology