GuaB inhibitor for tuberculosis treatment described

Tuberculosis (TB) is a serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. While multidrug treatment regimens are the standard of care, the lengthy treatment schedule and the emergence of drug-resistant TB highlight the need for new therapeutic options to address these challenges. Inosine-5′-monophosphate dehydrogenase (GuaB) is vital for bacterial survival and propagation; therefore, GuaB inhibitors are considered potential compounds to add to first-line TB treatment.