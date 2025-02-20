BioWorld - Thursday, February 20, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

GuaB inhibitor for tuberculosis treatment described

Feb. 20, 2025
No Comments
Tuberculosis (TB) is a serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. While multidrug treatment regimens are the standard of care, the lengthy treatment schedule and the emergence of drug-resistant TB highlight the need for new therapeutic options to address these challenges. Inosine-5′-monophosphate dehydrogenase (GuaB) is vital for bacterial survival and propagation; therefore, GuaB inhibitors are considered potential compounds to add to first-line TB treatment.
BioWorld Science Infection