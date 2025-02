Immune

Recludix Pharma gives update on STAT6 program

Signal transducer and activator of transcription 6 (STAT6) is a member of the STAT family involved in the regulation of immune response and inflammation. The development of SH2 domain inhibitors targeting STAT6 may help prevent and treat allergic diseases, asthma, atopic dermatitis or other Th2-driven immune conditions. Researchers from Recludix Pharma Inc. have presented the preclinical profiles of REX-8756 and REX-4671, two STAT6 inhibitors being developed in partnership with Sanofi SA.