Immuno-oncology

Epitopea and MSD collaborate to discover tumor-specific antigens for solid tumor

Epitopea Ltd. has signed a license and research collaboration agreement with MSD (Merck & Co. Inc.) to identify Cryptigen tumor-specific antigens in an undisclosed solid tumor. Cryptigen TSAs are shared, nonmutated, aberrantly expressed antigens that are derived from what were thought to be noncoding regions of the genome.