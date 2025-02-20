Cardiovascular

Transcriptomics unveils Aurora kinase B as target in pulmonary hypertension

Pulmonary hypertension, despite advances in treatment, still has a poor prognosis, which is often associated with right heart failure, and for which pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a severe form. There is an urgent need to unravel the molecular mechanisms behind PAH and identify new targets, especially those involved in the remodeling process. The proliferation and resistance to apoptosis of pulmonary artery smooth muscle cells are key contributors to pulmonary vascular remodeling in PAH.