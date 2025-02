Cancer

DHX9 inhibition as strategy against MSI-H/dMMR colorectal cancer

Elevated expression of DHX9 has been reported in multiple cancer types and it is associated with poor prognosis. In a recently published study, researchers from Accent Therapeutics Inc. evaluated aimed to assess the role of DHX9 in cancer using the tool compound ATX-968, designed as a potent and selective small-molecule inhibitor of DHX9.