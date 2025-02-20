BioWorld - Thursday, February 20, 2025
Cancer

Sunshine Lake Pharma patents new PARP-1 inhibitors

Feb. 20, 2025
Sunshine Lake Pharma Co. Ltd. has disclosed poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP-1; ARTD1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
