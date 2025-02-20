BioWorld - Thursday, February 20, 2025
Arvinas Operations describes new DGK-α inhibitors

Feb. 20, 2025
Arvinas Operations Inc. has identified diacylglycerol kinase-α (DGK-α) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
