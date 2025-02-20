BioWorld - Thursday, February 20, 2025
Gastrointestinal

Integrin α4β7 antagonists disclosed in Galapagos patent

Feb. 20, 2025
Galapagos NV has divulged integrin α4β7 (LPAM-1) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.
