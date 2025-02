Drug design, drug delivery & technologies

Evo 2 AI allows genome and epigenome modeling of all life domains

A new version of Evo, the AI developed at the Arc Institute that can be used to design genomes as long as that of a bacterium, has been retrained with the DNA sequences of three domains of life – viruses, bacteria and eukaryotes. Evo 2 identifies patterns in DNA sequences, mutations that cause disease in humans, and open chromatin indicating which genes are active.