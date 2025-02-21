BioWorld - Friday, February 21, 2025
Drug design, drug delivery & technologies

HSA-conjugation prolongs blood circulation, improves tumor-targeting ability of aptamers

Feb. 21, 2025
Aptamers are single-stranded DNA or RNA molecules with unique 3D structures that allow for specific binding to a wide variety of ions and molecules. Due to their unique properties, aptamers have been extensively studied for the precise detection and treatment of cancer; however, their susceptibility to nuclease degradation and rapid renal clearance represent challenges that limit theranostic time window and effectiveness. Researchers from Huazhong University of Science and Technology evaluated the potential of a novel albumin-conjugation strategy that would improve tumor targeting of the aptamers.
