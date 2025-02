Gastrointestinal

Thetis Pharmaceuticals' TP-317 shows promising effects in experimental colitis and ileitis

Thetis Pharmaceuticals LLC has presented preclinical data on their BLT1 receptor agonist TP-317 as an approach for treating inflammatory bowel disease. BLT1 activation promotes immune homeostasis and repair; oral therapy with TP-317 was investigated in two preclinical models of colitis and ileitis.