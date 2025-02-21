BioWorld - Friday, February 21, 2025
Endocrine/metabolic

MBX Biosciences unveils new, long-acting antiobesity asset

Feb. 21, 2025
Researchers from MBX Biosciences Inc. presented preclinical data on MBX-4291, a prodrug developed as a long-acting GLP-1/GIP co-agonist through MBX’s proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide (PEP) platform.
