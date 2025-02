Gastrointestinal

AGR2 modulation ameliorates IBD phenotype

Anterior gradient 2 (AGR2) is a protein located in the endoplasmic reticulum involved in protein folding and when stressed, it is secreted into the extracellular space and it attracts monocytes, activates fibroblasts and disrupts the epithelial integrity. The relationship between the expression of AGR2 in tissues from patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) was investigated, as well as the efficacy of an anti-AGR2 antibody in murine models of colon inflammation and fibrosis.