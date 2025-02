Cancer

Potential first-in-class FEM1B-recruiting histone deacetylase degraders divulged

Targeted protein degradation (TPD) is an alternative to conventional protein inhibition that is gaining attention due to advantages such as ensuring complete elimination of the target protein, reduced off-target effects or the potential to target previously inaccessible or “undruggable” proteins. Proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs) are agents used for TPD that have proven effective for degradation of histone deacetylase (HDAC), among other different proteins.