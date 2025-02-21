BioWorld - Friday, February 21, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Beijing Earthwise Technology divulges new CBL-B inhibitors

Feb. 21, 2025
No Comments
Beijing Earthwise Technology Co. Ltd. has synthesized E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase CBL-B inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents