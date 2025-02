Endocrine/metabolic

Hansoh describes new GLP-1R agonists

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Hansoh Biomedical Co. Ltd. have identified glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of diabetes, obesity and nonalcoholic or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (NASH/MASH).