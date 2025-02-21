BioWorld - Friday, February 21, 2025
New PARP-1 inhibitors disclosed in Duke Street Bio patent

Feb. 21, 2025
Duke Street Bio Ltd. has divulged poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP-1; ARTD1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
