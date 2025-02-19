Regulatory actions for Feb. 19, 2025

Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Alvotech, Bavarian Nordic, Bionic Sight, Chimerix, Deciphera,Galderma, Gilead Sciences, GSK, Iaso, Innate, Innovent, Luxa, Merck, Merus, Regeneron, Sanofi, Samsung Bioepis, Sanofi, Teva, Ultragenyx.