BioWorld - Monday, February 24, 2025
Cancer

Bayer divulges new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors

Feb. 24, 2025
Bayer AG has synthesized GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
