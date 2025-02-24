BioWorld - Monday, February 24, 2025
Cancer

PI3Kα inhibitors disclosed in Cogent Biosciences patent

Feb. 24, 2025
Cogent Biosciences Inc. has divulged phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase α (PI3Kα) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
