BioWorld - Monday, February 24, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Daewoong Pharmaceutical discovers new YAP1/TEAD interaction inhibitors

Feb. 24, 2025
No Comments
Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has described transcriptional coactivator YAP1/transcriptional enhancer factor (TEAD) interaction inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents