Cancer

Tumor cell cooperation could be therapeutic vulnerability

In general, tumor cells embody the idea of “the survival of the fittest” gone out of control. Tumor cells outcompete their normal brethren with their uncontrolled growth; and the inside of a tumor is a fiercely competitive environment where over time, the most aggressive clones take over. But research published online in Nature on Feb. 19, 2025, has discovered that cancer cells cooperate as well as compete.