Pre-IND meeting guides path forward for ITOL-102 for type 1 diabetes

Feb. 26, 2025
Kadimastem Ltd. and Itolerance Inc. have held a type B pre-IND meeting with the FDA regarding the development of ITOL-102, an investigational biologic for the treatment and potential cure of type 1 diabetes that would not require life-long chronic immune system suppression. It comprises Kadimastem’s allogenic human stem cell-derived pancreatic islets (Isletrx cells) combined with Itolerance’s immunomodulator, ITOL-100.
