Ear, nose and throat

Restoring GJB2 expression rescues hereditary hearing loss

The most common form of hereditary deafness in humans is caused by mutations in the GJB2 gene, which encodes the gap junction protein connexin 26. That regulates the transport of potassium and metabolites between inner ear cells. The coding sequence of this gene fits in an adenovirus-associated vector (AAV), making it an attractive approach for gene therapy.