Gastrointestinal

CCR9 blockade reestablishes gastrointestinal equilibrium in IBD

Feb. 26, 2025
Researchers from Sunrock Biopharma SL presented preclinical data on SRB-1, a CCR9-depleting antibody aimed to restore immune homeostasis in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.
