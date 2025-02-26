Cancer

MA-242 exerts potent antitumor activity by modulating metabolic pathways in breast cancer

Previous research revealed that nuclear factor of activated T cells 1 (NFAT1) is a novel regulator of the mouse double minute 2 homolog (MDM2) oncogene, which acts by directly binding to the MDM2 P2 promoter and as such, enhancing MDM2 transcription independent of p53. Researchers from the University of Houston and Baylor College of Medicine presented preclinical data for MA-242, a dual inhibitor of MDM2 and NFAT1, being developed for the treatment of cancer.