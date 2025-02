Neurology/psychiatric

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals describes D2 and D3 receptor agonists

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. Ltd. has disclosed aza-ergoline derivatives acting as dopamine D2 receptor and/or D3 receptor agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), depression, erectile dysfunction, substance abuse and dependence, restless legs syndrome, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease, among others.