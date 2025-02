Infection

Zapnometinib counteracts different H5N strains through MEK1/2 inhibition

Avian influenza viruses, particularly the H5 and H7 subtypes, can cause widespread outbreaks in birds and pose a significant zoonotic risk due to their potential to mutate and develop the ability for human-to-human transmission. Researchers from the University of Muenster described the preclinical efficacy of zapnometinib, a selective MEK1/2 inhibitor, against H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b.