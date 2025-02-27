BioWorld - Thursday, February 27, 2025
Breaking News:
Dermatologic

Derm-Biome’s DB-007-5 reduces itch in preclinical model of atopic dermatitis

Feb. 27, 2025
Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals Inc. has reported findings from a study of its topical drug DB-007-5 in a well-established preclinical model of human atopic dermatitis.
