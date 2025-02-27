Modulation of miRNAs has therapeutic efficacy in models of fibrosis and HCC
Feb. 27, 2025
Researchers from Medizinische Hochschule Hannover and affiliated organizations reported data from studies aimed to identify non-coding microRNAs (miRNAs) with therapeutic potential against liver fibrosis in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Functional screening of patient-derived primary human hepatic myofibroblasts, followed by in vivo validation in mouse models of fibrosis, were performed in search of antifibrotic miRNAs.