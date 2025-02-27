BioWorld - Thursday, February 27, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Biomarkers

Modulation of miRNAs has therapeutic efficacy in models of fibrosis and HCC

Feb. 27, 2025
No Comments
Researchers from Medizinische Hochschule Hannover and affiliated organizations reported data from studies aimed to identify non-coding microRNAs (miRNAs) with therapeutic potential against liver fibrosis in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Functional screening of patient-derived primary human hepatic myofibroblasts, followed by in vivo validation in mouse models of fibrosis, were performed in search of antifibrotic miRNAs.
BioWorld Science Conferences Biomarkers Cancer Endocrine/metabolic