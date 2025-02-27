Hypharm profiles its designed bacteriophage endolysin for MRSA decolonization
Current decolonization methods for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) face several challenges, including resistance development or microbiome disruption. Hypharm GmbH has presented data regarding their recombinant chimeric bacteriophage endolysin HY-133 for the potential treatment of MRSA infection. HY-133 targets S. aureus and its design combines the CHAP domain from phage K with the cell wall-binding domain of lysostaphin.